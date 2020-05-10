DR. TERRIE RALPH GROTH October 30, 1952-April 22, 2020 DAVENPORT-Dr. Terrie Ralph Groth, 67, died on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at his residence in Brasilia, Brazil. Terrie was a native of Scott County, Davenport, IA, and the only child of Ralph and Margaret Groth of Davenport. A distinguished university professor, Dr. Groth chose a path of academic education that prepared him for his goal of international scholarship and service. An outstanding student, he graduated in 1970 from Davenport West High School in Davenport, IA. Terrie began his undergraduate work at Southwest State University in Marshall, MN, which he attended from 1970-72. He completed his undergraduate studies in 1974 at the Universidad de las Américas in Puebla, México, receiving a Bachelor of Arts degree in international relations and Latin American History. In 1986, Dr. Groth earned the Doctor of Philosophy degree in political science from the University of California, Riverside, studying under the supervision of Dr. Ronald Chilcote. Dr. Groth was Professor of Political Science at the Institute of Political Science at the University of Brasilia from 1996 until April 2020, where he also served as a member of the Post-Graduate Program in Law. Prior to that, Terrie was a university faculty member at the Federal University of São Carlos, Brazil, where he held the positions of Full Professor in the Department of Social Sciences from 1992-1996 and Visiting Researcher (CNPq, National Research Council) in the Post-Graduate Program in the Social Sciences from 1989-91. From 1987-89, Dr. Groth held an appointment as Visiting Professor both at undergraduate and in the Master's Course in Political Science at the Federal University of Pernambuco, Recife, Brazil. His first field research in Brazil, which was on the early beginnings of Brazilian transition to democracy, was in 1982. Dr. Groth's early career in the United States included professorial positions from 1984-85 in the Division of Social Sciences, Fullerton College at Fullerton, CA, and in the Division of Social Sciences, Chaffey College at Alta Loma, CA. From 1983-85, Dr. Groth taught in the Department of Political Science, California State Polytechnic University at Pomona, CA; and in 1983, he assumed professorial duties at the Institute of Arts, Humanities, and Social Sciences, Golden West College at Huntington Beach, CA, and the Department of Social Sciences, Cerritos College at Norwalk, CA. In 1982, Dr. Groth obtained the prestigious position of Research Fellow at the Organization of American States. Other U.S. employment included serving as Professor in the Division of Social Sciences, Riverside City College, in Riverside, CA, in 1981; Teaching Assistant in the Department of Political Science, University of California, Riverside at Riverside, CA, from 1977-79; and Research Assistant in the Office of the Majority Leader, House of Representatives, Iowa State Assembly at Des Moines, IA , from 1974-76. A gifted and committed professor, Dr. Groth was known by colleagues and friends for the personal touch he took with the learning and professional advancement of his students. Believing in student-centered education, was about the student, Terrie developed innovative methodology for the UnB Political Science Institute Curriculum, wrote extensively on competency-based learning, and supervised numerous masters and doctoral theses and dissertations. As Founding Director of the University of Brasilia's Politics in the School Program-Política na Escola, a special university initiative to educate public school students about politics and interdisciplinary aspects of democracy, Terrie used his administrative skills, dedication, and experience to introduce college students majoring in political science, law, and nine other disciplines to the ideal that they could have an immediate, real-world impact by working together with teachers and students at the public schools to engage elementary students on current issues, such as the impact of social inequality in education, gender, and race; developing social capital; and promoting political participation in the community. For more than 15 years, Terrie worked side-by-side with generations of UnB undergraduate and graduate students on the project, affecting the lives of over 617 university students and 7,180 school children. In another of his ground-breaking projects, Dr. Groth worked with his U.S. research partner on an innovate form of teaching, the Learning Partners Model. Using the LPM, he demonstrated concern for the whole student – their psychological welfare as well as their intellectual development – by pairing students as Learning Partners to advance knowledge acquisition, establish personal connections, and promote peer friendships. Dr. Groth's university colleagues valued the many outstanding and substantial intellectual, conceptual, and practical contributions he made to programs of the University of Brasilia's Institute for Political Science and School of Law. Bringing a broad political perspective to the understanding of connections between Law and political institutions, Terrie was a key actor both in the creation of the Ph.D. in Public Law in 2005 as well as development of the academic framework of Legal Education at UnB. An astute critical thinker and consummate orator, Terrie was regarded as a highly persuasive speaker. He spoke on professional issues in many venues, including at the annual conferences of the American Political Science Association and the International Political Science Association. Collaborating with colleagues around the globe, Dr. Groth shared his expertise in Political Theory and Theories of Democracy in Africa, Brazil, Argentina, Europe, Latin America, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Terrie's friends describe him as extremely bright, creative, and thoughtful – the kind of person who shines a light in the life of all those who knew him. Many students wrote about situations where Terrie made a difference on their academic journey based on his profound sense of justice and sensitiveness. His genuine concern for the welfare of others was evident. His refined sense of humor, easy-going charm, and quick wit endeared him to all who had the pleasure of calling him "friend". Terrie's unique personality, and kind, generous spirit as well as the comfort, compassion, affirmation, and joy he gave to his family, friends, colleagues, and students will be missed in this world. His laugh was an expression of pure joy, bringing solace even in the middle of difficult times to his family members, friends. and colleagues. Dr. Groth enjoyed an extremely close and loving relationship with his only child, Annie Groth, 24, and took great pride in her personal development and educational accomplishments, which include current graduate study toward the Master's degree in International Public Management. In Annie, Dr. Groth instilled the most important values of his life, including those from both his American roots and the Brazilian culture. In 1989, Terrie married Dr. Loussia P. Musse Felix, a professor of Law at the University of Brasilia, and the couple had shared a life of common views on the goals and challenges of educating high-level professionals committed to democracy and human rights. Their home was a place to welcome family members, friends, colleagues, and students searching for friendship, intellectual debate and analysis, guidance, and support. He was deeply loved by his wife's Brazilian family, which included his mother-in-law, sisters-in-law, a brother-in-law, and many nephews and nieces. His impact on the youngest generation of his wife´s family is a real treasure in every sense, deepening their commitment to public service and social justice. Expressions of sympathy should take the form of letters in which you recount a special memory you have of Terrie. Letters and sympathy cards may be sent to Loussia and Annie Groth at Colina da UnB, BL.J, apto. 603, Campus Universitário Darcy Ribeiro, CEP-70910-900- Brasília-Brasil. 