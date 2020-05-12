Patti Ellen Ripperton
1962 - 2020
Patti Ellen Ripperton June 12, 1962-May 10, 2020 DAVENPORT-Patti Ellen Ripperton, 57, a resident of Davenport, died Sunday, May 10, 2020 at her home. Funeral services will be livestreamed beginning at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, May 14, 2020. You may access the stream by viewing her obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com. On the bottom of her obituary page, a link will appear at 10:30 a.m. Thursday. Patti will be laid to rest at Oakdale Memorial Gardens. Memorials may be made to Gilda's Club or to the family. Patti worked in daycare at the YMCA for 17 years. Among her survivors include her husband, Kirk; and sister, Theresa Schloemer.

Published in Quad-City Times on May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
14
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Funeral services provided by
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
(563) 322-4438
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

2 entries
May 11, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always. You always be my heart.
Kathy
Friend
May 11, 2020
Kathy Smith
