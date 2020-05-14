Clyde M. Huston
1925 - 2020
Clyde M. Huston, 94 of Blue Grass, IA died Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at the Iowa Masonic Home, Bettendorf. Arrangements: Bentley Funeral Home in Durant, IA.

Published in Quad-City Times on May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
May 13, 2020
Was it just a coincidence that Clyde and Willa would buy a home in the center of Blue Grass and the two of them become the hub of the Blue Grass parade and Commercial Club? Willa doing most of the work and Clyde taking the credit. No one has been able to put on a Homecoming Day's parade like Clyde since. I don't know if there were many people that lived in Blue Grass that didn't know Clyde. He had the ability to meet someone and instantly you became his friend. Heaven won't know what has come their way. Rest in peace.
Jo Nettleton
Joanne Nettleton
Friend
May 13, 2020
Geoff, Craig, and families, I'm so very sorry to hear of Clyde's passing. That is so sad. He was a people person and will be missed by all who knew him, including me. I hope you can find peace in the fact that he is no longer suffering. You all have my thoughts and prayers at this sad time.
Sherri Shoppa-Goans
Acquaintance
