Huel D. "Bud" Boyer February 26, 1944-May 12, 2020 EAST MOLINE-Huel D. "Bud" Boyer, 76, East Moline, passed away on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 in the comfort of his home. Private family services will be held and entombment will be in St. Mary's Mausoleum, East Moline. Memorials may be made to St. Anne Catholic Church, East Moline, where he was a long time member or to Genesis Hospice. Huel was born February 26, 1944 in Moline, the second son of Elmer "Pete" and Dorothy "Maxine" (Winter) Boyer. He attended East Moline and Moline Public Schools. He married Susanne VanRaes on November 23, 1963 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Moline. He and Sue had known each other since age 8, when Sue informed him they would be married some day. Their marriage lasted nearly 54 years until her passing on April 26, 2017. Mr. Boyer worked in a service station prior to being hired at John Deere Harvester Works in 1963. He retired after 34 years of service as a Combine Repairman. His past and present memberships include QC Classic Chevy Club, Centennial Rods, UAW Local 865, East End Boulder's Club and the Eagles Club. Huel had a passion for classic cars, especially Chevys. He participated in many area cars shows over the decades. He enjoyed getting together in friend's garages to watch NASCAR and drink a few beers. Bud appreciated listening to older country music and a good slice of Lemon Meringue pie. He was well known in his neighborhood for walking his dog Fudge and stopping to chat. Huel will be remembered as good, kind, honest and hard working. He was one of a kind and will truly be missed. Survivors include his daughter and son-in-law, Laura and Ryan Crispin, Davenport, grandsons, Aidan and Brendan, his brother Richard (Leatha) Boyer, Moline daughter-in-law Cheryl Boyer, Cocoa, FL, several nephews and many friends. In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents, sons Jerry and Steven and brother Neil. The family would like to extend special thanks to Genesis Hospice for their wonderful care, also to Huel's neighbors for their thoughtfulness. Rest in peace "Huel-man", old Chevys never die, they just go faster. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vanhoe.com
Published in Quad-City Times on May 14, 2020.