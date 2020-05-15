Bruce Wayne Wold January 9, 1994-May 9, 2020 DAVENPORT-Bruce was born in Minneapolis, MN in 1954 to Ramona 'Mona' Peterson (Anthony) and Charles Stiles (MN). He was later adopted by George Wold and is preceded in death by Mona and George. Bruce enlisted in the US Army, married his bride Janice L. Wold (Friedline), shipped off to Germany, and welcomed his first born son all in 1972. After his honorable discharge, Bruce and his budding family lived in Illinois, Wisconsin, and Minnesota before planting his roots in Davenport, IA in 1986 after years of working construction and even a few years of playing lead guitar in a traveling show band. Bruce graduated from Scott Community College in 1988 with his degree in computer programming and immediately began working for Alcoa. Shortly after 9/11, he was forced into a career change and began working as a conductor on the Iowa, Chicago & Eastern Railroad where he spent thirteen years before retiring. Post retirement, and throughout his life, Bruce enjoyed 'putzing' in his shop where he' d take on hundreds of projects both large and small. By far, Bruce's greatest pride was in his family and nothing gave him more happiness than when the family was all together. He shared his love of music, fishing, the outdoors, and laughter with anyone he could. For over 30 years, Bruce, along with his three sons, played benefits and shows as often as they could under the band name 'Best Friends' and later 'DNA'. Bruce and his wife Jan were married at 18 and 16 respectively and have spent nearly every second in each other's company as soulmates throughout their 48 years together. No other person on earth meant more to Bruce than Jan and he will be deeply missed. Bruce is survived by his beautiful wife Janice L. Wold (Friedline); his 3 sons and their wives, Bruce B. Wold (Ben) & Meghan Wold, Jason W. Wold & Nicole Wold, Joshua J. Wold & Valerie Wold; his 6 grandchildren Kyle B. Wold (Amanda), Cody Wold, Nickolas Wold (Grace Herrington), Joshua J. Wold II (Keri Johnson), Madison R. Wold, & Baylee Lamansky; the newest addition of his great grandson Mitchell Wold; and his baby sisters Sherry Conklin (Wold) and Coral Sprouse (Wold).



