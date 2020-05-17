James R. "Oley" Carlson February 21, 1953-May 14, 2020 DAVENPORT-James R. "Oley" Carlson, 67, of Davenport passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020 at his residence. Private family services will be held at McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home, Bettendorf. Interment will be in Rose Hill Cemetery, Buffalo. Memorials may be directed to the family. Oley was born February 21, 1953 in Davenport, the son of Richard and Lyla (Moore) Carlson. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy on the U.S.S. Ogden during the Vietnam War. He married Sharon Scherer and they were later divorced. In 1988, he began working for the Corp of Engineers in structural maintenance and retired after 20 years of service. On April 26, 2015, Oley married Donna Anderson. He served as a councilman for the City of Buffalo and was a member of the Buffalo VFW. Oley enjoyed watching NASCAR and loved spending time with his family. He never met a cheeseburger that he didn't like, and was known for his quick wit! He is survived by his wife, Donna Carlson of Davenport; children, Jesse (Pam) Carlson of Davenport, Mary (Scott) Bauercamper of Toddville, Iowa, Becky (Steve) Livingston of Ottumwa, Iowa; step-son, Jake (Mindy) Roe of Davenport; siblings, Richard (Barb) Carlson of New London, Missouri, Lyle "Lucky" (Connie) Carlson of Buffalo, Dan Carlson of Florida, Jack Carlson of Buffalo, Teresa (Ron) Tice of Cartersville, Georgia, Bryon (Amanda) Carlson of Cartersville; brother-in-law, Larry Wienhoff of Hannibal, Missouri; 6 grandchildren; and canine companion, Skippy. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sister, Chris Wienhoff; and sisters-in-law, Jan Carlson and Sonia Carlson. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Genesis Hospice, Joan at the Davenport VA Office, and to special friends, Rick and Nancy Harland, for their exceptional care and support. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com.
Published in Quad-City Times on May 17, 2020.