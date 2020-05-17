Robert F. Hudgens Jr. June 5, 1927-May 12, 2020 DAVENPORT-Private family services for Robert F. Hudgens Jr., 92, of Davenport, will be at a later date at Cunnick-Collins Mortuary, Davenport. Burial will follow at Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery. Robert passed away on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at St. Mary's Healthcare, Davenport. Cunnick-Collins Mortuary is assisting the family with arrangements. Robert Floyd Hudgens was born on June 5, 1927 in Davenport, the son of Robert and Dorothy (Baker) Hudgens. He married Marjorie Eleanor Lemon on September 18, 1949 in New London, IA. She preceded him in death on April 9, 2014. He graduated from the University of Iowa with a degree in Pharmacy and worked as a Pharmacists for various Drug Stores in the QC Area. While keeping his Pharmacy license for 58 years he also worked as a Real Estate Broker in the QC Area. Robert enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing and bowling. He was a member of the Northwest Businessman Association. He served in the U.S. Army during World War II. Survivors include his son; Larry (Jenny) Hudgens of Iowa City, daughter; Susan Pieper of Dublin, Ohio, son; Robert Hudgens III of Orlando, FL, 3 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren and 2 great great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, a granddaughter, Lindsey Hudgens, brother, Irvin Hudgens and sisters, Veleeta Heil, Elta Ceperley and Billie Warnecke. Memorials may be given to the donor's charity of choice. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.Cunnick-Collins.com.
Published in Quad-City Times on May 17, 2020.