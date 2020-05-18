Beverly Delores Lobdell
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Beverly's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Beverly Delores Lobdell November 14, 1933- May 18, 2020 BLUE GRASS-Beverly Delores Lobdell, 86, of Blue Grass, passed away at Davenport Lutheran Home, Saturday, May 16, 2020. Private graveside services will be Monday, May 18, 2020 in Blue Grass Cemetery. Condolences may be left at www.bentleyfuneralhome.com She was born in Wapello, Iowa on November 14, 1933, to Cloyce and Mildred (Stratton) Houseal. Beverly married Tom Zuber in 1950, they had four children together. She later married Duane Lobdell on February 18, 1984, sharing more than 30 years together. They were members of New Life Baptist Church, where they enjoyed fellowship and volunteering with their church family. Bev's hobbies included reading, sewing and crocheting. She participated in league bowling, and was a member of TOPS for 20 years. As a young mother, her artistic talents were showcased at Christmastime, dressing windows and gift wrapping at Petersen, Harned, Von Maur, which led to a spot on the Pat Sundeen Show to demonstrate her extraordinary fancy ribbon bows. Beverly was a homemaker who enjoyed making yummy desserts when she knew dinner would be frowned upon by her children. When there were cream puffs for dessert, you knew you were going to have to choke down something awful like sauerkraut! After all the kids were in school, Bev worked in the J.B. Young Jr. High cafeteria and later was bookkeeper at Zuber Lumber and Buffalo Savings Bank. After moving to the DLH, Bev entertained the staff with her wit and charming ways. Her family is thankful for their love for her! Beverly was preceded in death by her oldest son, Michael Zuber and husband, Duane. She leaves wonderful memories with her children, Dr. Kevin (Diane) Zuber, Dr. Dennis (Sue) Zuber, Bethanee Zuber, Doug (Sue) Lobdell, Brenda (Rick) Lick, Terri (Kevin) Bender; 13 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; her sister, Shirley Durant; many nieces,nephews and friends.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Quad-City Times on May 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
18
Graveside service
Blue Grass Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bentley Funeral Home - Wilton - Wilton
302 W 5th Street
Wilton, IA 52778
(563) 732-2272
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
May 17, 2020
Bev s humor and her wit will be missed! She was one of a kind for sure.
Gary and Joan Moorhead
May 17, 2020
Whispering Love Arrangement - BASKET INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Victorea Olson
May 17, 2020
Such a wonderful amazing aunt. You will be missed so much. Love you bunches.
Vickie
Family
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved