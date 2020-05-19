Richard "Dick" Hillebrand March 25, 1934-May 17, 2020 BETTENDORF-Richard "Dick" Hillebrand, 86, of Bettendorf, died Sunday, May 17, 2020 at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf. Due to the current health crisis, services will be private with burial at the Rock Island National Cemetery, Arsenal Island. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Genesis Hospice or the Stead Family Children's Hospital at the University of Iowa. Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. Richard Anthony Hillebrand was born on March 25, 1934 in Davenport, a son of Anthony and Eleanor (Schluenz) Hillebrand. He attended St. Ambrose College and served our country in the Army as part of the Signal Corps., stationed in Alaska. Dick was a general contractor and was a member of the Associated General Contractors. Dick was a talented athlete, playing fast pitch softball for many years, and earning the Most Valuable Pitcher Award in 1961 and 1964 in the State of Iowa Championships. He enjoyed golf and was a member of Oakwood Country Club and Rock Island Arsenal Golf Club where he shot a hole-in-one in 1984. Dick was a private pilot with VFR and IFR rating, which he used to fly to job sites in the Midwest. Survivors include his wife, Sylvia, Bettendorf, children: Tami (Matt) Hillebrand-Kaas and Todd (Colleen Hermiston) Hillebrand, all of Davenport; grandchildren: Sara Wegener, Rachelle (Nick) Quinn, Benjamin (Brad Crone) Hillebrand, and Ryan Hillebrand; great-grandchildren: Brady and Barrett Quinn, a brother, Gerald (Judy) Hillebrand; sisters-in-law, Shirley Hillebrand, Marian (Bill) Storjohann, all of Davenport; and a brother-in-law, Robert (Kathy) Fahrenkrog, Bettendorf, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Kenneth Hillebrand. Online condolences may be expressed at www.hmdfuneralhome.com
Published in Quad-City Times on May 19, 2020.