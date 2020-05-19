Darlene Ann (Mrs. Stephen) Burke May 9, 2020 CHARLOTTE-Darlene Ann (Mrs. Stephen) Burke, 80, of Charlotte, Iowa, died peacefully surrounded by family on Saturday afternoon, May 9, 2020, in the comfort of her home. A public graveside service will be held May 23rd at 11:00 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Petersville, IA. Condolences may be left at www.schultzfuneralhomes.com. Darlene Ann Goodall was born to Hiram and Vivian Spain Goodall. She was a graduate of Delmar High School and went on to earn her X-Ray technician degree from Mercy in Iowa City. On September 9th, 1961 she married Stephen Burke at St. Patrick's in Delmar, IA. The couple farmed in rural Charlotte, IA for the next 58 years, where they raised their family. Darlene worked at DeWitt Community Hospital and for ORA – Drs. Kreiter and Lindemann. Service and faithfulness was truly her gift and calling. Darlene was a member of the Immaculate Conception Church, Petersville, where she was a faithful servant, volunteering and caring for the church. Darlene's family was always first. She and Steve raised their six children on their farm, and she was their nucleus. Darlene was a great cook and you'd often find her in the kitchen creating her famous apple or rhubarb cake. She will be remembered for the lifelong gifts she leaves for all: faith in God, love of family, respect and compassion. She had a great devotion to the Rosary which she prayed every day. In all the ways she served, being a wife, mother and grandmother were her most cherished roles. A great joy to her was attending her grandchildren's events and activities. Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, Steve; children, Matthew (Susan) of DeWitt, Lisa (Loras) Martin of Charlotte, Jason of Delmar, Gail (Brady) Fowler of Gilbert, AZ, Molly of Mesa, AZ, and Megan of Preston.
Published in Quad-City Times on May 19, 2020.