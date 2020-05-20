Florence L. (Allen) Mitchell
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Florence's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Florence L. (Allen) Mitchell May 15, 2020 KEWANEE - Florence L. (Allen) Mitchell, formerly of Kewanee, IL, passed away peacefully from natural causes at her home in Euless, TX on Friday, May 15, 2020. No Services will be held. A permitted walkthrough ONLY (ten at a time) viewing of the body will be held Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Mt. Sinai Christian Fellowship COGIC, 4706 Northwest Blvd., Davenport, IA 52806; from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. A facemask is required. A private family graveside service will follow immediately afterwards at Pleasant View Cemetery in Kewanee, IL. Arrangements are in the care of Rux Funeral Home, 507 S. Chestnut St, Kewanee, IL 61443. A celebration of life service is impending post COVID-19. The full obituary may be viewed and private condolences left at www.ruxfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Quad-City Times on May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
30
Viewing
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Mt. Sinai Christian Fellowship COGIC
Send Flowers
MAY
30
Graveside service
Pleasant View Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Rux Funeral Home - Kewanee
507 S. Chestnut St.
Kewanee, IL 61443
309-853-4100
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved