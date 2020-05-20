Julie H. Hartsock June 13, 1943-May 18, 2020 EAST MOLINE-Julie H. Hartsock, 76, East Moline, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 18, 2020 at her home, surrounded by her children. Her family will host a private celebration of her life and burial will be in Wapello Cemetery. In lieu of flowers and gifts, memorials may be made to the Red Cross, with whom she had volunteered for over 20 years. Julie Small was born on June 13, 1943 in Wapello, IA, the youngest child of Vern and Lena (Havenhill) Small. She had very fond memories of growing up on the family farm and graduating from Wapello High School. Julie married Forrest Johnston on June 18, 1961. He passed away on October 25, 1974. She married Allan Hartsock on October 10, 1975 and he passed on March 8, 2017. Julie held various jobs through the years, including legal secretary and office worker. Her greatest job was raising her children. She was an amazing grandmother who loved cooking for family gatherings which were sure to include a card game. Julie enjoyed the outdoors, camping and taking cross country motorcycle trips-with her husband Allan-which often ventured into Canada and Mexico. She had been a devoted member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Moline and St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Colona. Survivors include her children, Kim Johnston, Portland, OR; Robin Johnston, Portland; Tony (Toni) Johnston, East Moline; and April Hayes, Rock Island; stepchildren, Lonnie Hartsock and Lynn Hartsock both of Burlington, IA; twelve grandchildren, twelve great grandchildren and one on the way, and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her husbands, she was preceded in death by her son Darrin on September 28, 2011, her brothers and sisters and her beloved Golden Retrievers Magic and Maggie. Julie's family encourages online condolence or sharing a story by visiting her obituary at www.vanhoe.com
Published in Quad-City Times on May 20, 2020.