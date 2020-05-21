Janet S. Miller
Janet S. Miller May 11, 2020 ROMEOVILLE-Janet S. Miller, age 84 of Romeoville, IL formerly of Taylor Ridge, IL, passed away Monday May 11, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Claude Miller; loving mother of Dean Miller, Cheryl Miller, Charlene (Richard) Stalnaker and Charla (Mark) Pond; devoted grandmother of Brandon, Richelle, Adam, Nicole, Jenni, Shakira, Joshua, Brittany, Justin and Bianca and great-grandmother of Annabelle, Richard, Aubrey, Jackson, Alexis, Carter and Tormund; fond sister of Roy Lessig; many nieces and nephews. Due to the CDC guidelines for the Covid-19 pandemic and the State of Illinois executive order services at Rock Island Arsenal are pending.

