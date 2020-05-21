Steven Allan Dittrich December 23, 1951-May 17, 2020 DES MOINES-Steven Allan Dittrich, age 68, passed away on Sunday, May 17, 2020 at The Springs at Legacy Pointe. He was born December 23, 1951 in Davenport, Iowa to Joseph and Alma (Baetke) Dittrich. He graduated from West High School in Davenport, Iowa in 1970. Steve received his undergraduate degree in 1974 from the University of Iowa. He continued his education at the University of Iowa Law School, graduating in 1977. After passing the Iowa bar, he clerked for one year for Iowa Supreme Court Justice, Warren J. Rees. Steven then accepted a position as a research attorney in the Iowa Judicial Branch. He retired in May 2017. Steve loved to listen to the Saturday performances of the Metropolitan Opera. He also enjoyed the Des Moines Symphony concerts. In the summer he enjoyed going on baseball tours where he visited many cities and stadiums to watch di?erent baseball teams play. He collected baseball caps and T-shirts for the teams he saw play. His favorite baseball team was the Kansas City Royals. He also enjoyed attending the Iowa Cubs games with friends. He attended St. Stephen's Lutheran Church in Urbandale, Iowa. Steven is survived his sister Betty Dittrich of Kansas City, Missouri, brother Frank Dittrich of Davenport, Iowa, niece Rachel (Ken) Boc of Kansas City, Missouri, and great-nephew Kenny Boc of Kansas City, Missouri. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Robert. Private grave side services will be held at Davenport Memorial Park at a later date Memorial contributions may be made to St. Stephen's Lutheran Church, Urbandale, Iowa.



