J.C. Engel October 8, 1934-May 16, 2020 MAQUOKETA-J.C. Engel, 85, of Maquoketa IA passed away on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at the Maquoketa Care Center. A public graveside service and burial celebrating J.C.'s life will be held at 10:30 A.M., Friday, May 22, 2020 at Mount Hope Cemetery, Maquoketa, Iowa. Social distancing guidelines will be followed at the cemetery. A public visitation will take place from 3 to 7 P.M. on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at Carson Celebration of Life Center in Maquoketa. Due to COVID 19, social distancing guidelines will be followed with only 10 people allowed in the funeral home at any time. John Carl Engel was born on October 8, 1934 to Carl Frederick and Pearl Eva (Wurster) Engel. He attended Pea Ridge Country School and graduated from Maquoketa High School in 1952. He was united in marriage to Arlene Edna Grosskruger on September 23, 1962, in Preston, Iowa. After high school graduation, J.C. began farming. His operation included custom baling, milking Brown Swiss cows until 1966, then raising hogs, beef cattle, and grain. J.C. was a faithful member of First Lutheran Church in Maquoketa and proud of the service that he provided over the years to several boards, including the Dairy Herd Improvement Assn., Jackson County Farm Bureau, Maquoketa Community Schools Board of Education, and the Federal Land Bank. He served as a member of the Jackson Co. Republican Central Committee, Jackson Co. Fair Board Association, Jackson Co. Pork Producers, and held the office of Jackson County Supervisor for 16 years. In 2000, J.C. was the recipient of the Governor's Volunteer of the Year Award. He was also the Grand Marshall of the Jackson County Fair Parade in 2014. He was also a veteran of the US Army, serving in France during the Cold War from 1957-1959. Those left to honor J.C.'s memory are his three sons, Dean (Jenny) Engel of Delmar, IA, Lynn (Christine) Engel of Marion, IA, and Neal Engel of Maquoketa; and 5 grandchildren, Megan, Beth, Lex, Lexi, and Lily. He was preceded in death by his wife Arlene on August 19, 2013. Memorials may be made to the Jackson County Fair/Extension "Together We Build" project, the Jackson County Historical Society, or to the charity of the donor's choice. The Carson Celebration of Life Center in Maquoketa is caring for the family. Please feel free to call or stop at the funeral home with notes of condolence or leave words of comfort on the funeral home website at www.CarsonAndSon.com.
Published in Quad-City Times on May 20, 2020.