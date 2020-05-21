Movita Yvonne Lampkin
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Movita's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Movita Yvonne Houston Lampkin March 1, 1938-May 15, 2020 CLARKSVILLE, TN-Movita Yvonne Houston Lampkin, 82, passed away May 15, 2020 in Clarksville, Tenn., at Tennova Healthcare. A private ceremony will be held at Kentucky Veterans Cemetary West in Hopkinsville, KY., where Movita will be interred with her husband of 56 years, Oddie Lampkin, a Korean War veteran. Movita was born on March 1, 1938 in Moline, Ill., the daughter of Gertrude Ganaway and Merle Houston. She grew up in Rock Island and became an employee of the State of Illinois at various mental health facilities, working in behavioral health for 20 years. She moved with Oddie to Junction City, Kan. in 2006 and Clarksville in 2011. Movita was an ardent sports fan who enjoyed boxing, football, Muhammad Ali, and Michael Jordan. She was also a loving cook and voracious reader, and enjoyed spending time with her family, her great-grandchildren, and her dog, Penny. Movita was preceded in death by her beloved sister, Maxine Minneweather Houston. She is survived by her sons Keith (Daphne) and Kevin; daughter, Kim Lampkin Foreman; nine grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Quad-City Times from May 21 to May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Foston Funeral Home - Clarksville
816 Franklin St.
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 647-5451
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 20, 2020
Thoughts and prayers are with the family.
Nancy Savage
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved