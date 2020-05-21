Movita Yvonne Houston Lampkin March 1, 1938-May 15, 2020 CLARKSVILLE, TN-Movita Yvonne Houston Lampkin, 82, passed away May 15, 2020 in Clarksville, Tenn., at Tennova Healthcare. A private ceremony will be held at Kentucky Veterans Cemetary West in Hopkinsville, KY., where Movita will be interred with her husband of 56 years, Oddie Lampkin, a Korean War veteran. Movita was born on March 1, 1938 in Moline, Ill., the daughter of Gertrude Ganaway and Merle Houston. She grew up in Rock Island and became an employee of the State of Illinois at various mental health facilities, working in behavioral health for 20 years. She moved with Oddie to Junction City, Kan. in 2006 and Clarksville in 2011. Movita was an ardent sports fan who enjoyed boxing, football, Muhammad Ali, and Michael Jordan. She was also a loving cook and voracious reader, and enjoyed spending time with her family, her great-grandchildren, and her dog, Penny. Movita was preceded in death by her beloved sister, Maxine Minneweather Houston. She is survived by her sons Keith (Daphne) and Kevin; daughter, Kim Lampkin Foreman; nine grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.



