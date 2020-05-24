Richard Donald Kall June 7, 1930-May 17, 2020 BETTENDORF-Long-time Bettendorf, Iowa resident Richard Donald Kall (born June 7, 1930) passed away on May 17, 2020 in Clearwater, Florida, surrounded by loving family. Rich graduated from Davenport Central High School and Augustana College, then served as a U.S. Army sergeant in Japan during the Korean War. In Tokyo, he married Gloria Dorsey of Washington, DC and they spent many happy years together. She passed away on May 16, 1993. Rich managed Ridgeview Lumber Company in Davenport with his brothers, and he was a founding member of St. Peters Episcopal Church in Bettendorf. He later worked at the Rock Island Arsenal as a contracting officer. In 1987, the family moved to Washington, DC, where he worked at the Pentagon, EPA, NASA, and volunteered teaching adults to read. He married Agnes Carren on July 29, 1995 in Alexandria, Virginia. After retirement, they moved to Lake of the Woods, Virginia, they did volunteer work for abused children, and Rich became a tour guide at President Madison's home Montpelier. In 2015, they moved to Clearwater, Florida. He is survived by his much loved wife, Aggie; beloved children Reisa Kall, Clark (Susi) Kall, Jason Kall, and Stephanie Kall-King; brother Leonard in Bettendorf; sister Nancy Smith in Michigan; and Aggie's children Mike (Kim) Carren, Patty (Randy) Iacone, and Tom (Tori) Carren. He leaves behind many beloved grandchildren, nieces and nephews. A celebration of his life will be planned in the coming months at St. Andrews Apostolic Catholic Church, Warrenton, VA, followed by a military service at Quantico National Cemetery. His kindness and good humor will be sorely missed. In lieu of flowers, contributions (memorials) may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 14010 Roosevelt Blvd., Suite 709, Clearwater, Florida, 33762, or at alz.org, indicating on the memo line "In memory of Richard D. Kall".
Published in Quad-City Times on May 24, 2020.