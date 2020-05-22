Carole E. Washburn October 14, 1936-May 19, 2020 DAVENPORT-Carole E. Washburn, of Davenport, passed away peacefully in her sleep Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at Ridgecrest Retirement Village. Private services will be held with burial taking place in Davenport Memorial Park. Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. Carole loved everything about life and most of all she enjoyed people. She was the owner of Carole's Tap in the west end of Davenport where many of her special friends gathered to enjoy life and Carole's well known tacos. Prior to owning Carole's Tap she worked as a bartender for many years at well-known pubs like Mary's Place, Pete's Midwest, Joe Lang's, High Rollers and the Elbow Room. She enjoyed traveling and was an avid runner and member of the Cornbelt Running Club for years. She traveled around the country with her running group and good friend, Mable Velge. She ran 5Ks, 10Ks, marathons and volunteered at the Bix 7 race for many years. Carole raised three boys Ricci (Carrie), Randy (Katharine) and Rory (Ann). She had four grandchildren that she loved dearly (Ryan, Austyn, Reagan, and Kacie). She was preceded in death by her parents, and also her brother Tom Green. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Kings Harvest No Kill Pet Rescue in Davenport, Iowa. Online condolences may be expressed at www.hmdfuneralhome.com
Published in Quad-City Times on May 22, 2020.