Larry Dale White May 12, 1938-May 16, 1938 WOODHUL-Larry Dale White, formerly of Woodhull, was born in Cairo, Illinois on May 12, 1938, the first son of Wayne White and Gladys (Jordan) White. Moving throughout Southern Illinois during his childhood, Larry graduated from Centralia High School in 1956. After serving in the United States Army, Larry found his calling in law enforcement, working first as a prison guard at Menard Correctional Center and then as a Illinois State Police officer. After graduating from the Illinois State Police Academy, Larry was stationed in District 7, headquartered at the time in Rock Island. Shortly after that assignment, in September 1964, Larry met Carolyn McCallum at a party at her family's bar, Lee's College Inn. Two months and 26 days later, on November 27, 1964, Larry and Carolyn eloped, and set off on a lifetime of love and adventure. A shared love of travel took Larry and Carolyn across the country as a young married couple, including memorable trips to Wisconsin, Arkansas and Las Vegas. Larry and Carolyn moved to Woodhull in 1970, and in 1973 their only son, Stacey, joined the family. Stacey provided Larry a foil for his sharp wit and served both as a target of and assistant for Larry's beloved practical jokes, including once "stealing" Stacey's brand new bicycle by hiding it in the basement while much to Larry's regret letting birds into the house in the process. Larry also passed along his love of card games and golf to Stacey. As time permitted between those card games and rounds of golf, Larry rose to the rank of Master Sergeant on the Illinois State Police. In that role, Larry masterfully managed his schedule to maximize his vacation and make four day weekends appear from thin air. Larry retired from the State Police in 1989 and found retirement to be too boring to go alone. He convinced Carolyn to retire in 1992 and the two of them traveled the world taking numerous trips to Europe, Egypt and even China. In 1999, Larry and Carolyn left Woodhull for central Florida where Larry could continue to pursue his life-long love of golf year-round and enjoy time with friends. Larry became a grandfather in 2007 with the birth of his grandson, Connor, and again in 2009 when Connor gained a sister, Evelyn. Larry and Carolyn made frequent trips to see Stacey, his wife Liz (Streeter) and Connor and Evelyn. Larry always loved spending countless hours telling Connor and Evelyn stories of his greatest jokes and adventures. He also particularly loved seeing Connor build with Legos and play baseball, and his greatest joy may have been playing short order cook for Evelyn. Larry and Carolyn moved to Gurnee, Illinois in 2017 to be closer to Stacey, Liz, Connor and Evelyn, and Larry spent his last years enjoying being so close to his family. Larry passed away with Carolyn and Stacey by his side on May 16, 2020 as a result of several long-term health issues, including Alzheimer's Disease. Larry is survived by his beloved wife of 55 years Carolyn, his son Stacey, his daughter-in-law Liz, his grandson Connor and his granddaughter Evelyn. He was preceded in death by his mother Gladys, his father Wayne, his sister Kay (Crane) and two brothers Gary and "Dew". Memorials can be made to PADS of Lake County, PO Box 428, North Chicago, IL 60604 in Larry's name. Information about a memorial will be provided at a later date. Larry asks that the next time you tee one up, shuffle a deck of cards, or pour yourself a cold cocktail as the clock turns to 5, you think of him.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store