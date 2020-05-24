Ethel M. Kozma September 10, 1929-May 19, 2020 DAVENPORT-Ethel M. Kozma, 90, of Davenport, Iowa passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf. Memorial services will be held at a later date at Cunnick-Collins Mortuary, Davenport. The family will hold a private Inurnment at the Rock Island National Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Faith United Methodist Church. Ethel Marie St. John was born on September 10, 1929 in Toledo, Ohio, the daughter of Earl and Dorothy (Nonnenmacher) St. John. She married Ernest Kozma, the love of her life, on September 17, 1949 in Toledo, Ohio. He preceded her in death on March 8, 2012. She worked as a Custodian for the Davenport Public Schools for twenty years, retiring in 1991. She was a former Active Member of AFSCME Local #751, Plus 60, AARP, Genesis West Auxiliary Volunteer. Her faith was a very important part of her life and she was a pillar of Faith United Methodist Church, Davenport for 58 years. Ethel will always be remembered for her kind, gentle, loving and giving spirit. She was never seen without a big smile on her face. Ethel enjoyed gardening and cooking and baking, especially for others. She loved her husband, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and extended family with all her heart. She made an impact on every life she touched and will be greatly missed by family and friends. Left to cherish her memory include, sons; Terrance Kozma of Davenport, Richard (Tammy) Kozma of Plainfield, Indiana; and a daughter, Nancy (Andrew) Lopez of Dyersville, Iowa, five grandchildren; Stacy (Mike) Meier of Bradenton, Florida, Melissa (Mike) Bornhorst of Sarasota, Florida, Patrick Lopez (Elle Kiznyte) of Chicago, Illinois, Michael Lopez of St. Paul, Minnesota, and Katelyn Rose Kozma of Plainfield, Indiana, five great-grandchildren; Kaylee Meier of Bradenton, Florida, Joshua and Riley Bornhorst of Sarasota, Florida, Sofia and Mateo Lopez of Chicago, Illinois, brother Raymond St. John of Oregon, OH, sisters; Donna MacDonald of Winter Haven, Florida, Judy Reardon of Kissimmee, Florida, special sister-in-law Marilyn Kozma of Northwood, Ohio, numerous loving nieces and nephews and grand-doggies Sonny, Gabe, Muffin, Lizzy and Millie She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Ernest, and sister, Helen Woodrow. A special thank you to Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House for their care and kindness. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.Cunnick-Collins.com.
Published in Quad-City Times on May 24, 2020.