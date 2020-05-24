Mark Minnick May 18, 2020 BETTENDORF-Mark Minnick, a longtime resident of Bettendorf, died peacefully on Sunday, May 18th, 2020. His passing came after a lifetime of love, warmth, and passion for all the pleasures available to a father, grandfather, great-grandfather and husband. His zeal for the human comforts of a meal, a hug, black coffee and scotch whisky were his pleasures in between his duties as a family man and a consummate newsman. Private services were held and memorials may be in Mark's name to a journalism scholarship of their choice. McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home of Bettendorf is assisting the family with arrangements. Mark's enthusiasms included golf, witty humorists, radio programs, jazz, and the Iowa State Cyclones. He pursued a career as a newsman, spending the bulk of his career at WOC in its many broadcasting locations in the Quad Cities. As a Jack Shelley award-winning broadcaster, he achieved many great honors, although his chief honor was to interview President Ronald Reagan. Mark enjoyed good books, good movies, and good company. Personable and friendly, he acted as a conduit for many lives, including the many colleagues at WQUA and WOC. He and the "Cronies" would enjoy lunches and reminisce about old times. Between his career as a broadcaster and his role as a family man he exemplified what it meant to a live rich life. He is a man dearly missed by many and will live on in their hearts forever. He is preceded by his wife Patricia, mother Dixie, father William and great-granddaughter Elliana. He is survived by brother Evan (wife Sandy), children Brad and Marci (husband Rick), grandchildren Logan (spouse Jennifer), Dillon, Derick (wife Krisha) and Dustin, great-grandchildren Julian, Isabella and Mikhale and expecting another great-grandchild Lennox. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting Mark's obituary at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com.
Published in Quad-City Times on May 24, 2020.