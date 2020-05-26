Alma Leticia 'Lety' Morales de Hernández July 9, 1952-May 14, 2020 DAVENPORT-Alma Leticia 'Lety' Morales de Hernández, 67, of Davenport, Iowa passed away peacefully in her home on Thursday, May 14, 2020 after an 11 year battle with cancer. Lety was born on July 9, 1952 in Acuña, Coahuila, Mexico. She was the daughter and eldest child of Pilar and Miguel Morales. She grew up in Monterrey, Nuevo León, Mexico among great friends and close cousins, aunts and uncles. She graduated from secretarial school in 1969 and proudly worked for various companies in Monterrey until she moved to the United States with her family in 1974. She met and married Ino Hernández in 1975 in West Liberty, Iowa. They lived in West Liberty until they moved to Davenport, Iowa in 1977 where they raised their 3 children. Lety stayed at home with her children until 1992 when she returned to work and began a position at the Diocese of Davenport. She continued to work in a diverse array of professions until she retired in 2010 from Community Health Care Medical Clinic. Lety deeply loved her family, friends and God. She was very artistic and found great joy in expressing her creativity through sewing, knitting, miniature making and any craft project that piqued her interest. She loved and shined in cooking, gardening and donating her time and energy to helping others. Her love of music kept her company as she pursued all her interests. She was a proud member of a weekly sewing group which made clothes, hats and blankets for various charities. She loved traveling to visit and spend time with her sons, siblings, aunts, nieces and nephews. She cherished her time with her granddaughter and she was eagerly awaiting the arrival of her second grandchild. She is survived by her husband of 44 years, Ino, of Davenport; son, Eliu, and wife, Marissa, of Denver, Colorado; son, Erick, and wife, Katie, of St. Louis, Missouri; daughter, Eliza, and husband, John, granddaughter, Mia, all of Davenport; siblings, Martin Morales, Abraham Morales both of San Angelo, Texas; Elizabeth Culp of San Antonio, Texas; Maria del Pilar Galindo Morales, Maria Eugenia Galindo Morales both of Del Rio, Texas; Rosalinda Morales Pastora of Veracruz, Mexico; Fernando Jaime Morales of Abilene, Texas and Oscar Morales of San Angelo, Texas; great aunt Maria de Los Angeles 'Gela' Martinez of Monterrey, Mexico; niece and nephews Kara, Kai, Matthew and Miles. And numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles. She was preceded in death by brother Alex Morales, father Miguel Morales and mother Pilar Morales. Due to the current health crisis, a celebration of her life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Little Dresses for Africa and the Susan G. Komen Foundation.



