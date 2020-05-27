Kenneth Paper
1942 - 2020
Kenneth W. Paper June 5, 1942 - May 24, 2020 DURANT-Kenneth W. Paper, 77, of Durant, passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020 at University of Iowa Hospitals in Iowa City after a lengthy battle with Farmer's Lung. Ken was born South of Stockton, IA on June 5, 1942 to Alfred and Edna (Illian) Paper. Ken graduated from Durant High School in 1960. He enjoyed farming, especially with his brothers, for 25 years in Muscatine and Scott Counties. He was currently an Accredited Land Consultant and realtor with Ruhl & Ruhl for the last 36 years, earning numerous awards and honors. Ken married Dimple "Cookie" D. (Smith) Bruffey on November 16, 2013 in Wilton, IA. In early years, Ken was a 4-H leader. He was a member of the Wilton Baptist Church, Quad City Board of Realtors and was past President of the Realtors Land Institute. He enjoyed bowling, traveling, gardening and reading the paper. Visitation will be held on Saturday, May 30th at Bentley Funeral Home in Durant from 9 to 10:45 A.M. Respecting social distancing guidelines, only some of the family will be present. Public graveside services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday at the Durant Cemetery. Ken is survived and lovingly remembered by his wife, Cookie of Durant; children, Kevin (Lanette) Paper of Walcott, Greg (Sheri) Paper and Beth (Brian) Beverlin both of Davenport; 7 grandchildren; Garvin, Abigaile, Austin (Stacy), Reece and Jena Paper and Madelyn and Parker Beverlin; 3 great-grandchildren; step-children: Patricia Bruffey Thoene of West Branch and Phyllis (Dal) Morris of Ellington, MO; step-grandson, Michael (Christa) Peterson, as well as numerous other relatives. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brothers: Elmer (Loretta) and Virgil (Marilyn) Paper.Memorial contributions may be made to the Wilton Baptist Church, Durant Firefighters Inc. or Durant Ambulance. Online condolences; www.bentleyfuneralhome.com

Published in Quad-City Times on May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
30
Visitation
09:00 - 10:45 AM
Bentley Funeral Home - Durant - Durant
MAY
30
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Durant Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Bentley Funeral Home - Durant - Durant
1001 6th Street
Durant, IA 52747
(563) 785-6152
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 26, 2020
We would express our sympathy to the Paper family and friends. Jack Schinckel family.
Jack Schinckel
May 26, 2020
We send our sympathy to the entire Paper family and extended family.
Danny and Andrea Shaffer
Andrea Shaffer
Friend
May 26, 2020
So sorry for your loss.

Bob & Carol Evans
Carol Evans
Family
May 26, 2020
Sending love and prayers to the Paper family!
Love,
Kraig, Emily, and Erin Puck
Kraig Puck
Friend
May 26, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
May 26, 2020
Our deepest sympathy goes to all Family members. A good man gone to soon.
Gene & Sue Otto
Friend
May 25, 2020
So sorry to hear about Kenny's passing. Our deepest condolences to all of you.
Jerry and Irene Petersen
Friend
May 25, 2020
Our condolences to the family. Ken and I worked many deals together over the last 35 or so years. We just sold a farm together last year. He was one that I could trust in a deal! Great guy.
Mike & Janice Shuger
May 25, 2020
To the Paper family, I am so sorry to hear of Kenny's passing. I have a lot of memories of him through out my life. He will be missed by all who knew him. Prayers for peace and comfort.
Sherri Shoppa-Goans
Acquaintance
May 25, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with the family. Dave and Marylu Watkins
David Watkins
May 25, 2020
So sorry to hear the passing of my classmate, Vicky and I would like to offer our condolences to his family.
Ralph Geest
