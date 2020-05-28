Georgia L. Alexander February 8, 1950-May 26, 2020 DAVENPORT-Georgia L. Alexander, 70, of Davenport passed away on May 26, 2020 at Genesis East Medical Center. A private graveside service will be held. Burial will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Georgia was born on February 8, 1950 in Woodbury, NJ to Arthur and Anna (Hellyer) Richman. She was united in marriage to the love of her life, Lawrence "Larry" Alexander on December 14, 1974 in Davenport. They spent 38 wonderful years together before his death on September 6, 2012. Georgia worked as a computer programmer for John Deere, retiring in the early 1980's to care for her family. She was an avid Iowa Hawkeye and Nascar fan. Dale Jr. being a favorite. She loved traveling to Europe with her son when he was stationed overseas, vacationing at Disneyworld and enjoyed taking Disney cruises. She showed and raised Shar-Pei dogs. In her early years, she enjoyed ceramics. The joy of her life was raising her son, "Pep." Georgia never hesitated to drop everything and fly across the country for a family member or friend in need whether it was for a week or several months. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Georgia deeply loved her husband and missed him dearly after his passing. Survivors include her son, Lawrence "Pep" (Laura) Alexander of Davenport; grandchildren, Mackenzie and Lawrence "Trey"; mother, Anna Possenti; sister, Suzanne Richman M.D. brother-in-law, Don Buccella; niece, Katrina Buccella and nephew, Nick Buccella. She was preceded in death by her father and her husband.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store