Donald Lee "Don" Ferkel
1933 - 2020
Donald Lee "Don" Ferkel March 5, 1933-May 27, 2020 BLUE GRASS-Donald Lee "Don" Ferkel, 87, a resident of Blue Grass, Iowa passed away on Monday, May 27, 2020 at the Davenport Lutheran Home. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 P.M. on Friday, May 29, 2020 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Davenport. Visitation will be held from 10:00 A.M. until the time of service at the church. Memorials may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church. Don was born March 5, 1933, in Canoe Creek Township of Rock Island, Illinois, the son of Art and Bertha (Hendricks) Ferkel and proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. On December 10, 1955, he was united in marriage to Nancy Jane Bohlmeyer at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Davenport, Iowa. She preceded him in death on June 3, 2017. Don was employed for thirty-years at Oscar Meyer and for 21 years, owned and operated Ferkel's Trucking. He cherished his family and enjoyed traveling with them across the country. Those left to honor Don's memory include his sons, Randy Lee (Riki) Ferkel of Montpelier, Iowa and Terry Lee Ferkel of Blue Grass; his grandchildren, Josh Lee (Renea) Ferkel of Blue Grass, Jake Lee (Sarah) Ferkel of Montpelier, Ryan Lee Ferkel of Montpelier, Cory Lee Ferkel of Omaha, Nebraska, Samantha Ott of Buffalo, Erika Ott of Buffalo and Jacob Ott of Montpelier; his great-grandchildren, Colt Lee Ferkel, Marie Lynn Ferkel. Layla Maria Ferkel, Cheriah Stacy Ferkel and Rylee Earl Ferkel; his sisters, Roseann (Jean)Walters of Moline, Illinois and Janice Rowan of Silvis, Illinois. In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Geraldine, Alberta, Ethel, Evelyn, Shirley and Delores; and his brothers, Wallace, Russell, LeRoy, Ronald and Clifford. Condolences may be expressed to the family by viewing his obituary at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com

Published in Quad-City Times on May 28, 2020.
