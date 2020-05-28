Stephanne Peterson November 24, 1946-May 20, 2020 BELLA VISTA-Stephanne Peterson's battle with dementia ended on May 20, 2020 at Concordia Nursing Home in Bella Vista, Arkansas. Private family funeral services took place on Tuesday, May 26, at Lemke Funeral Homes South Chapel. Burial took place at St. Mary's cemetery. Lemke Funeral Homes assisted the family with arrangements. Stephanne was born November 24, 1946 - the only child of Benjamin Harrison Carr Jr. and Joyce Elaine (Van Horn) Carr. Stephanne was a Franciscan Nun at Mount St. Clare College for 3-1/2 years. She received an Associate's Degree in Nursing from Clinton Community College and became a Licensed Practical Nurse. She would work for numerous Hospitals in the area, including working for 10 years for North Scott Community School District as the school's nurse and teacher's aide. Stephanne was united in marriage to Harry S. Peterson in June 6, 1970. She was a talented artist, musician and Majorette - baton twirler. She was a founding member of the St. Bernard's Rosary Guild. She is survived by her loving husband, Harry; her children – Jesse (Nancy Chapman) Peterson, John (Rebbeca) Peterson, Lynn (Jeffery) Voss; grandchildren – Sydney, Adelaire, Elliot, Julie, Kate and Alex. Stephanne was preceded in death by her father and mother. Stephanne's family would like to thank all of the wonderful staff at Concordia Nursing Home for their compassionate care of Stephanne. Fond memories and condolences for Stephanne's family may be shared at www.lemkefuneralhomes.com, obituary page.
Published in Quad-City Times on May 28, 2020.