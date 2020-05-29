I had the great pleasure of Training/Exercising with Loras. It was truly my pleasure to spend time with and meet his wonderful family, who treated me like their family. He never missed a training session and always had funny stories to share with me. Loras had a respectful wittiness about him. Greeted everyone with a smile and a pat on the back. I would ask him, Are you running for office at the gym? Everyone who met him, loved him. What i will remember about him the most is how he always smelled good..Betty uses the greatest laundry detergent. RIP, Sir. You are in great hands. Til we meet again.
Sue Conway
Loras James Schrobilgen August 30, 1941-May 26, 2020 THE VILLAGES, FL-Loras James Schrobilgen, "favorite" child of Verena and Charles Schrobilgen, passed away on May 26, 2020 from complications related to Alzheimer's Disease. After serving in the U.S. Army he met the love of his life, Betty Ahmann, at John Deere Dubuque Works. Their marriage of 55 years was filled with laughter, joy and three very amazing children. Stacey (Darren) Allgood, Michelle (Jim) Duax and favorite child, Steve (Cammy) Schrobilgen have been blessed to have such an incredible role model to carry on Loras' spirit towards life. Loras has always been extremely proud of his grandchildren, Jake Duax and Allie (Chris) Werner, Lexi and Cade Schrobilgen and Savannah and Ryan Allgood. Joining the family will be Loras and Betty's first great grandbaby Werner who will be arriving soon. If you had to list Loras' accomplishments in order, it would be nearly impossible. However, he did win the Yogi Bear sound alike contest at Jellystone Campground in 1972 for which he was awarded a six-pack of Falstaff Beer. In 1984, after years of searching, he found the hottest fishing spot this side of the Mississippi where he has recorded the largest fish (story) on record. Retiring after 38+ years at Deere and Company it afforded him and Betty the opportunity to retire to The Villages in Florida. Loras' claim to fame in The Villages was anything related to the dog world with his beloved Golden Retriever, Sam. His philanthropy work included time at the American Red Cross where he supported efforts during Hurricane Katrina, Hurricane Irma and NYC post-9/11. His volunteer time at the Davenport Police Department gave him great satisfaction as well. His goal in life was to find ways to help people and bring joy to others. Loras has always had the ability to bring joy and laughter to people's hearts. We love and miss you Dad. Our hearts are lifted just as your spirit has been lifted. We will forever celebrate this life you have provided us. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Dynamic Dog Club, dynamicdogclub.com for the Loras Schrobilgen Memorial or to the Alzheimer's Association. alz.org.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Quad-City Times on May 29, 2020.