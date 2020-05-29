I had the great pleasure of Training/Exercising with Loras. It was truly my pleasure to spend time with and meet his wonderful family, who treated me like their family. He never missed a training session and always had funny stories to share with me. Loras had a respectful wittiness about him. Greeted everyone with a smile and a pat on the back. I would ask him, Are you running for office at the gym? Everyone who met him, loved him. What i will remember about him the most is how he always smelled good..Betty uses the greatest laundry detergent. RIP, Sir. You are in great hands. Til we meet again.

Sue Conway