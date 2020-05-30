Vernon M. Robinson
1950 - 2020
Vernon M. Robinson October 17, 1950-May 2, 2020 Vernon M. Robinson was born 10/17/1950 in Homer, LA to Lonnie Robinson and Johnnie Mae Robinson. He departed this world on May 2, 2020. He was 69 years old. Vernon attended Rock Island High school. In 1971, Vernon married Jeanetta Pettway. They had 2 children together. Vernon was employed at Oscar Meyer. He enjoyed cooking and gardening. In the early 2000, he started Vernon's Smokehouse, a catering business from his house. Vernon was a loving father, brother, uncle and friend. He loved his family and had the biggest, most genuine heart. Preceding him in death are his parents Lonnie Robinson Sr, mother Johnnie Mae Robinson and sister Ann Robinson-Moore. He leaves to celebrate his life, son Damon (Mindy) Robinson in IL , daughter Angela (Cordale) Robinson in IA, sister Beverly (Charles) Oatis in MN, sister Jeanette Castenada in IL, brothers Anthony Robinson in IA and Lonnie Robinson Jr in IL. 6 grandkids, a host of nieces, nephew's and family and friends.

Published in Quad-City Times from May 30 to May 31, 2020.
