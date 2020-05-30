James William "Bill" Dale
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James William "Bill" Dale November 3, 1934-May 28, 2020 ROCK ISLAND-James William "Bill" Dale, of Rock Island, passed away on May 28, 2020. Private funeral services will be held at St. Pius X Catholic Church. The family will celebrate Bill's life at a later date. To send condolences visit www.RaffertyFunerals.com. Due to the Coronavirus emergency, a private burial will be at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Jordan, Alleman HS or St. Pius X. A special thank you from the family to Silver Cross/Friendship Manor and especially Andy from Unity Point Hospice for taking such wonderful care of Bill. Bill was born November 3, 1934 in Rochelle, Illinois, son of George and Marcella Dale. He attended Alleman and graduated from Notre Dame in 1956. He married Marge VanderVennet on March 3, 1962. Bill began his career working in road construction alongside his father. Bill eventually created, built and ran his own successful paving company, Iowa Paving Contractors, which was sold to Manatt's Construction. Bill was a member of St. Pius X where he was involved extensively over the years, serving as President of the Parish Council and assisting with funeral services. Bill will be watching over his five girls and one (finally!) boy along with their spouses, kids, and grandkids. As the old Notre Dame saying goes, it is all about "God, Country and Notre Dame." For Bill, it was all about "God, Family and Notre Dame" and that is how he lived his life! All are happy that he gets to join his mom, dad and sister, Mary Catherine, along with many dear friends. Survivors include his wife, Marge; children, Susan (Thomas) Hickey, WI, Ann (Vincent) Sweeney, IL, Catherine Dale, WI, Julie (Mark) Hermann, IA, Molly (Thomas) Stolmeier, OH and Jim (Lina) Dale, CA; 19 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren and brother-in-law, Francis Steen, Rock Island.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Quad-City Times from May 30 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rafferty Funeral Home - Moline
2111 1st St. A
Moline, IL 61265
309-797-1900
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved