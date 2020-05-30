Mark Whitney Tague July 5, 1952-May 28, 2020 DAVENPORT-Mark Whitney Tague, or "Whit" as he was affectionately known by those close to him, passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020, at the age of 67. A gathering to celebrate Mark's life will be announced at a later date. Cremation will take place at Trimble Crematory, Moline, under the direction of Cremation Society of the Quad Cities. Whit, a former resident of Davenport, was more than just a "local" there. He was an integral part of every campfire story, barbecue, fishing trip, and fond memory for so many lifelong residents of the West End. Whit proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corps for two years, and afterward, spent many years working custodial and carpentry jobs. Whit was a fierce fighter to the very end, having survived a massive stroke in 2009, but his heart was always soft through and through. He was a former Golden Gloves boxer with Pena's Boxing Club, a formidable competitor in the area pick circuit, and a diehard Hawkeye fan. His stories were wild, his jokes never fell flat, and he never missed the chance to be there for a friend, even if it meant he had to walk for miles to get there. Whit enjoyed the simplest of pleasures throughout his life: a cold beer, a cheeseburger, a horseshoe pit, and the company of his family was all it took to make him happy. He will be greatly missed by loved ones near and far. He is survived by siblings, Steve (Annie), Cheri (Howie), Robin, Brien (Linda), and Scott (Fiona); his daughter, Tricia Prince; three grandchildren; and many adoring nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Russell and Juanita; his brother, Terry; a grandson, Benjamin; and his brother-in-law, Tom. Condolences may be shared at CremationQC.com.
Published in Quad-City Times from May 30 to May 31, 2020.