Lawrence "Larry" Ernest Barker October 11, 1946- May 26, 2020 BETTENDORF-Lawrence "Larry" Ernest Barker, 73, of Bettendorf, IA, passed away May 26, 2020, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf. Born on October 11, 1946, to Ernest and Mildred (Lorenz) Barker in Newark, NJ, he graduated from Robert E. Lee High School in Tyler, TX, in 1964. He earned his B.S in Public Health from the University of Kentucky. Larry married Janet Etter in Hastings, MI, on September 5, 1970. Larry was committed to serving his community. He began working at the Scott County Health Department in 1976, and served as its Director from 1983 until retiring in 2010. He was a member of the Iowa Quad Cities Rotary Club, United Way, and the Brain Injury Alliance of Iowa. Larry's greatest joy was being with family and friends. He loved attending his grandchildren's' activities. He enjoyed planning family vacations and had a trip planned for him and Janet to complete their visits to all 50 states in celebration of their 50th Wedding Anniversary this fall. He loved God and his church and served them joyfully. He was an avid Iowa Hawkeye, White Sox, and Kentucky Wildcat fan. Preceding Larry in death were his parents and sister June Barker Jones. Survivors include his wife Janet; four children: Thad (Suzy) Barker of North Liberty, IA; Kelley (Justin) Kerns of Aurora, CO; Kevin (Jessica) Barker of Bettendorf, IA, and Sarah (Steven Seyfried) Barker of Bettendorf, IA; 10 grandchildren: Kaylie, Brandon, Haidyn, Kira, & Drew Barker; Abigail, Molly, & Violet Kerns; Emma & Lila Barker; and sister Janet (Herbert) Barker Head. Larry's wishes were to be cremated and have a celebration of life at a later date when people can gather safely. In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to Bettendorf Presbyterian Church, Brain Injury Alliance of Iowa, or Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House. Condolences may be expressed at www.weertsfh.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Quad-City Times on May 31, 2020.