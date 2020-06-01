Mary "Geneva" Schloemer May 28, 1931-May 30, 2020 DAVENPORT-Funeral services to celebrate the life of Mary "Geneva" Schloemer, 89, of Davenport, will be 10a.m. Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at the Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport. Services will be livestreamed by visiting Geneva's obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com and clicking link on bottom of page. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Davenport. Visitation will be from 9a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home. Mrs. Schloemer died Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Genesis East, Davenport. Mary Geneva Glanz was born on May 28, 1931 in Scott County, Iowa, a daughter of Loyal J. and Bernadine C. (Smith) Glanz. She was united in marriage to Alvin B. Schloemer on May 2, 1953 at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church. He preceded her in death on January 22, 2005 after almost 52 years of marriage and memories. Geneva was very creative and enjoyed many crafts, she truly enjoyed her work at House of Crafts where she retired from in 1985. Following Alvin's retirement, the Schloemers moved to Casa Grande, Arizona where they enjoyed many friendships and were members of St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church. Geneva was a member of Holy Family Parish in Davenport and was active with the Association of Retarded Children (ARC) and March of Dimes. She adored her family and enjoyed playing bingo. Memorials may be made to Handicapped Development Center or Holy Family Catholic Church. Survivors include her daughters: Barbara, Mary, and Diane Schloemer, son and daughter-in-law, Jay and Theresa Schloemer, all of Davenport, a grandson, Josh Schloemer, Cedar Rapids, a sister-in-law, Dorothy Schloemer, Davenport, and a cousin, Leah Hyde, Bettendorf. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Jane, a granddaughter Theresa, and her parents. May they rest in peace. Online condolences may be expressed at www.hmdfuneralhome.com
Published in Quad-City Times on Jun. 1, 2020.