Thomas "Tom" Lee Boyd December 4, 1928- Friday May 29, 2020 DAVENPORT-Thomas "Tom" Lee Boyd, 91 of Davenport, IA. Passed away in his home on Friday May 29th, 2020. Visitation will be held from 11-1 on Wednesday June 3rd, 2020. Funeral services will follow in The Runge Mortuary Chapel. Burial will take place at Rock Island National Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at www.RungeMortuary.com. Memorial contributions in Toms honor may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. Tom was born on December 4th, 1928 in Bloomfield IA to Ross and Gladys (Jennings) Boyd. Tom married the love of his life Lorraine Clark on June 3rd 1956 in Albia IA. They spent 49 years in marital bliss and together raised a son, David Reis. Tom proudly served in the U.S Army and showed his loyalty to his country during World War 2. Tom worked for over 30 loyal years as a claim adjuster for State Farm. Tom was a proud University of Iowa graduate of the class of 1952, where he received his bachelors in business. Tom was a proud resident of Davenport since 1973. He was an avid Hawkeye's and Cardinals fan, loved to golf and play cards. He and his wife were long time members of the Jim Beam Bottle Club. Tom was a devoted member of The First Christian Church of Davenport, where he spent many years practicing his faith. He loved to travel with his wife especially their trip to Hawaii and an Alaskan Cruise. Those left to cherish his memory include his daughter-in-law, Patricia Reis; his brother, Roy Boyd; grandchildren, Christopher Reis and Wendy (Cliff) Evitt; great-grandchildren, Thomas, Trevor, Mia, Maeve, Hailey, Kaitlyn and Madilyn; and numerous nieces and nephews. Those who greeted him at heaven's gate are; his parents; his loving wife; his son and his brother Richard Boyd.
Published in Quad-City Times on Jun. 2, 2020.