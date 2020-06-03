Rodger Kay Waddell October 9, 1938 - May 22, 2020 HIGHLAND, UT - Roger Kay Waddell, 81, passed away peacefully at home with family by his side in Highland, Utah on May 22, 2020. He was born October 9, 1938 to Ernest and Eunice Waddell, in Monmouth, Illinois. After graduating from Davenport High School, he went on to earn his Doctorate of Chiropractic Degree from Palmer College and practiced chiropractic medicine for 53 years before retiring at age 80. Roger was a gifted healer who had a passion for learning about the human body and spirit, and helping people to live happy and healthy lives. On September 27, 1967, he married the love of his life, Jacquelynn Jeanne Cutkomp, in Davenport, Iowa, and on September 29 they were sealed for time and all eternity in the Salt Lake City Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Together they raised 4 devoted daughters and were blessed with 12 grandchildren. Roger's family, his faith, and his professional work were the primary focuses of his life, but he also loved to research his family's history and read and study about a variety of topics. He was also an avid Iowa Hawkeye football fan his entire life. Roger is survived by his daughters, Joanna Garcia, Allyson (Brandon) Reynolds and Elizabeth (Jason) Titze, his sister, Jan Wilcox, and 12 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Jacque, a daughter, Christina, and a son-in-law, Augustin Garcia. A memorial service will be held at a later time in Iowa when he can then be reunited with his wife at the Davenport Memorial Park. Please share a memory or condolences at andersonmortuary.com.
Published in Quad-City Times on Jun. 3, 2020.