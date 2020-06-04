Joanne I. Abbate
1945 - 2020
Joanne I. Abbate November 4, 1945-May 30, 2020 BETTENDORF-Joanne I. Abbate, 74, of Bettendorf, Iowa, died Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf. A funeral mass will be 10:30 a.m. Friday at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church, 4105 North Division, Davenport, Iowa, with Fr. Jacob Greiner. Private burial will be in Rock Island National Cemetery. Trimble Funeral Home, Moline, is entrusted with arrangements. Memorials may be made to the church. The former Joanne Irene Dux was born November 4, 1945, in Jersey City, New Jersey, to Harry and Irene (Kaczynski) Dux. She served in the US Air Force from 1964 to 1968, and then worked for the Joint Munitions Command at the Rock Island Arsenal, retiring in 2003. After retiring, she worked at Securitas Security in Bettendorf. Joanne was a member of Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church where she volunteered with Faith Formation. She was past vice president of National Federation of Federal Employees Local #15; Steward of the American Federation of Federal Employees; charter member of The Women's Memorial; and a member of Women in the Air Force Association and Italian-American Association. She enjoyed reading, genealogy and gardening. She is survived by a son, John Antonio Abbate of Georgia. She was preceded in death by a son, Kristoforo Galioto. Condolences may be shared at TrimbleFuneralHomes.com.

Published in Quad-City Times on Jun. 4, 2020.
