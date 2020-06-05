Barbara Beagle Stewart

May 30, 2020

Barbara Beagle Stewart, 64, made her transition peacefully to the next phase of her eternal life on May 30, 2020. Spiritually-minded, her passion was her work in the healing arts. She was a Reiki Master and also practiced philosophies leading to a more hopeful and peaceful world.

Barb was born and grew up in Davenport, Iowa. She graduated from Central High School in 1974 and studied geology at the University of Iowa. She soon after married and lived in Colorado and Washington State, before settling in Montgomery County, Maryland where she has resided for the last 25+ years. She enjoyed hiking and biking and was empowered through nature.

She is survived by her daughter, Michelle Stewart McDermott (Bryan), her granddaughter, April McDermott, step-grandson Bryce McDermott, along with four sisters; Susan Berdahl of Texas, Karen Martinek (James) of Iowa, Betty Lee Schrein (Daniel) of North Carolina, and Robin Roberts (Anthony) of Iowa. She is further survived by various nieces and nephews and many other friends and relatives. She is preceded in death by her father, Maurice Beagle and mother, Mary Beagle Blessin.

A "Celebration of Life" will be announced at a later date.