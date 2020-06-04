Evelyn Irene Culp March 30, 1937-May 31, 2020 BETTENDORF-Evelyn Irene Culp, 83, of Bettendorf, passed away on Sunday, May 31, 2020 at Clarissa C Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf, Iowa following a brief illness. There will be a graveside service on Monday, June 8, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery. Those who wish to attend please arrive at Weerts Funeral home at 12:30 pm for the procession. Per her wishes, cremation rites have been accorded and a private family celebration of life will be held at a later date. Evelyn was born March 30, 1937 and grew up in Fort Madison, Iowa to Hazel and Wallace Watson. Evelyn was united in marriage to Donald Culp in 1956 with whom she had a life of 64 years. After high school, Evelyn worked for Shaffer Pen Company until starting her family when she moved to West Burlington, Iowa. In 1964, Evelyn and Don moved to Bettendorf, Iowa because of Don's job change; where she still lived. Evelyn always had a driving urge to help others. Volunteering started with teaching Sunday School Class and continued in participation with church projects, Meals on Wheels, Cub Scouts, and Youth Baseball; but her real passion was with Genesis East Gift Shop. During her 30 years she had been the Gift Shop organizer, buyer, and participated on many committees. After having severe surgery, her health wouldn't permit her to continue this work and she had to resign. Those left to honor her memory include her husband of 64 years, Donald Culp of Bettendorf; her sons Kevin (Karen) Culp, Oregon, Tony (Anthony) Culp, Cedar Rapids; her sister Jean (Jim) Miner, South Carolina; grandchildren Tyler Culp, Kasey Culp, and Kaleb Culp. She was preceded in death by her parents, Hazel and Wallace Watson. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting Evelyn's obituary at www.weertsfh.com
Published in Quad-City Times on Jun. 4, 2020.