Mary L. Kellums May 8, 1938-June 1, 2020 DAVENPORT-Mary L. Kellums, 82, of Davenport, passed away, Monday, June 1, 2020 at her home. Visitation will be held on Sunday, June 7, 2020 from 2-5PM, at Halligan-McCabe-Devries Funeral Home. When attending, please wear a facemask and practice social distancing. A private family service will be held. Burial will be in the National Cemetery, Rock Island. Memorials may be made to The Multiple System Atrophy Research Foundation at www.multiplesystematrophy.org/msa-research/ or to Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church, Davenport, Iowa. Mary was born May 8, 1938 in Davenport, daughter of Elmer and Helen (Burns) Riedesel. She was united in marriage to Emery Kellums on August 8, 1959 and celebrated over 54 years of marriage before his passing on October 15, 2013. Mary worked as a supply specialist at the Rock Island Arsenal for many years. Mary loved to travel and had lived in Omaha, Guam, Montana, Turkey, New Mexico and Arizona during her husband's military career. Together they found great peace and comfort at their summer cabin on Lake Delhi; Emery and she enjoyed over 25-years of family memories gathering at the lake. Mary also enjoyed gardening, drives along the river, and her monthly lunch outings with her grade school friends. Above all she loved her family and the time spent with them. Survivors, include, children, Kathy and Jeff Toft, Bettendorf, Pam Kellums, Bettendorf; Dirk and Tammy Kellums, Bettendorf and Kevin Kellums, Blue Grass; eight grandchildren, Amy (Brian) Knutson, Steve (Christie) Toft, Jake (Kayla) Toft, Sara Kellums, Michael Conner, Emily (Kevin) Whitcomb, Amanda, and Brad Kellums; 7 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and siblings Kay Tandy and Ken Riedesel. Online tributes may be expressed at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Quad-City Times on Jun. 4, 2020.