Marilyn McAllister Monroe
July 2, 1927-June 1, 2020

BETTENDORF-Marilyn McAllister Monroe peacefully passed on Monday, June 1, 2020 surrounded by her husband and children at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf.

Marilyn McAllister was born in De Witt, IA on July 2, 1927 to Charles and Rose Peschel McAllister. She attended St. Joseph Catholic School where she graduated valedictorian of her class. She was then employed at Iowa Mutual Insurance Company and Deere and Company.

She was united in marriage to John L. Monroe on August 7, 1954 at St. Joseph Church, De Witt. They soon became the loving parents of five children. Always the perfectionist, she became the "perfect" mother…sweet, caring, unselfish, gentle, and so, so loving.

John and Marilyn continued to have a fun and loving partnership and marriage for 65 years…through all of those years, John continued to make her happy and keep her laughing. She was beautiful down to her soul and now leaves all of us with only wonderful memories.

She is survived by her husband, John; children: J.C. and Deb Monroe (Michael and Elizabeth); Mary Jeanne and Roger Gerdes (Sean, Ryan, and Patrick); Brian Monroe (Andrew); Maura and Scott VanderWal (Rose and John); Mark and Nancy Monroe (Erin, Molly, and Maggie).

Her family will lay her to rest in a private ceremony at St. Joseph Cemetery, De Witt, Friday, June 5, 2020. A Memorial Mass will be held in her honor at a later date.

Memorials may be designated to St. Joseph's Educational Foundation or the Alzheimer's Association



Published in Quad-City Times on Jun. 5, 2020.
