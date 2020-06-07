Christopher S. Clark

August 28, 1955-May 29, 2020

CHICAGO-Christopher grew up in Moline; graduating from Moline High School in 1973. He then went on to attend Kansas City Art Institute after which he made his home in Chicago.

Those left to cherish his memory include his brother Tim, wife Becky, niece Heather Greene (Cody), nephew Tyler (Chelsea), great-nieces Kynlee Clark, Eliana Greene.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ken and Marylou.