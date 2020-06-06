Janice E. Handy

December 2, 1936-June 3, 2020

EAGAN, MN-Janice E. Handy, 83, of Eagan, MN formerly of Martinsburg, IA and Davenport, passed away peacefully June 3, 2020 surrounded by family in Eagan, MN.

Janice was born December 2, 1936, to Rex C. and Hazel M. Moore Dickey. She married Merle E. Handy on June 23, 1957 and he preceded her in death April 17, 2018.

She graduated from Farson High School in 1954, and graduated from AIB in Des Moines in 1956. She was employed in Des Moines and Cedar Rapids before her marriage. She and her family moved to Davenport, IA in 1967. She was employed several years at Mast Development and retired from Sivyer Steel in 1999. She enjoyed camping, crocheting, and being with her family.

Surviving are her two sons, Steven (Debbie) Handy, Vancouver, WA, Ronald Handy (Wendi Carter), Sturgeon Bay, WI and daughter, Jolee (David) Verbeke, Eagan, MN; eight grandchildren, Ryan Handy, Oregon City, OR and Megan (Michael) Handy-Clark, Molalla, OR; Nathan (Kendall) Handy, Conifer, CO, Sarah (Spencer) Gary, Golden, CO, and Christopher Handy (Marianela Sanchez), Thornton, CO; Stephanie (Kevin) Velovitch, Chicago, IL, Eric and Matthew Verbeke, Eagan, MN; and six great-grandchildren, Drayson Handy, Willis "Zimmy" and Emery Handy, Olivia and Skyler Gary and Sophia Handy; and sister-in-law, Joan Rullman.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Merle; her parents; her sister and brother-in-law, Joanne and Bob Sterling; and her brother and sister-in-law, Loren and Connie Dickey.

Limited open visitation for friends will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at Reece Funeral Home in Ottumwa, IA. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.rfh-ia.com.

Private funeral services will be 10 a.m. Monday, June 8 at Reece Funeral Home with Pastor Bill Hornback officiating. For those not able to be inside the funeral home with the family during the service, you may watch the funeral from the Reece Funeral Home Facebook page. Burial will be in Brooks Cemetery near Hedrick.

Memorials may be made to Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation or Bundles of Love Charity (https://www.bundlesoflove.org/fundraising/), which assists families in need by providing handmade items for newborns. Janice loved making items for the Baby Bundles.