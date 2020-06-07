Richard "Dick" Welch

March 8, 1939-June 1, 2020

DAVENPORT-Richard "Dick" Welch, 81, of Davenport passed away Monday, June 1, 2020 in Davenport. Per his wishes, cremation rites will be accorded. A visitation will be held on Thursday, June 11, 2020 from 4-6 pm at The Runge Mortuary. Online condolences may be left at rungemortuary.com

Dick was born on March 8, 1939 in Davenport. He was the son of Norma Welch. He married Priscilla Fosdyck in 1961 in Bettendorf. In the late 1960's, he established Kustom Klean Carpet and Upholstery becoming the first company of that kind in the Quad City area. He was very detail oriented and always took great pride in how he served his customers for over 50 years. Dick's hobbies included Corvettes, boating and NASCAR.

He is survived by his daughter Tamara Welch, granddaughters Danielle (Ben) Grimm and Angela (Mike) Smith and four great grandsons. His mother and his wife, Priscilla, preceded him in death.