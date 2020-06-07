David Bruce Carstensen
1950 - 2020
David Bruce Carstensen

July 24, 1950-June 3, 2020

LECLAIRE-David Bruce Carstensen, 69, of LeClaire, passed away Wednesday, June 3, 2020 in LeClaire. Per his request, cremation rites will be accorded and there will be a service at a later date. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com

David was born July 24, 1950 in Iowa City, IA. He was the son of David and Mary Ann (Bickle) Carstensen. He graduated from Davenport Central High School in 1968. He devoted several years taking care of his mother at her home. He was an exceptional artist mostly painting and was an avid musician playing the guitar in various bands.

Those left to honor his memory include his mother, Mary Ann, brothers, Robert, Park View, IA and John, LeClaire and nephews Patrick and Connor Carstensen.



Published in Quad-City Times on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA 52807
5633916202
