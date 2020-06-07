Anna Lee Ohanesian

June 1930-June 3, 2020

DAVENPORT-Anna Lee Ohanesian passed peacefully and filled with His Grace in her home on June 3, 2020. She was surrounded by her loving family and members of the wonderful Genesis Hospice team who helped to care for her these last six months.

It was easy to know how long someone knew her by how they addressed her. Throughout her life she went by many names; Anna Lee, Annie, Anne, Ani, Anahit, Anna and "Anna the Banana." A life-long learner, she thought it was important for people to grow, change and evolve in their thinking and behavior, but . . . that only four things remain steadfast; love of family, a strong Christian faith, patriotism to country, and service to community.

Anna's parents were orphaned in the Armenian Genocide. Her parents came to the United States as small children, along with other Armenians of that time and circumstance. They were the Survivors.

She was born in June of 1930 in Indiana Harbor. The second child of the late Sarah Simonian and Kniaz Tarazoff, sister to the late Lamont Kachaturian, the late Arthur Tarazoff and the late Irene Merijohn. The last of her line, Anna is survived by her Sister-In-Law, Mary Tarazoff. She was also preceded in death by all but two of her beloved cousins and closest friends.

The Armenian Community in Chicago became her very large and extended family. She loved her Armenian Culture and Heritage. She loved life. Anna was a dancer. She loved music of all kinds, and the visual arts. She appreciated beautiful moments and beautiful things. She was young at heart, always ready for an adventure, and always ready to try something new. Anna had an inquisitive mind and would stick with any problem until it was resolved. She was known and will be remembered for her positive attitude and quickness in flashing a bright and infectious smile. She had a passion for fun and making people laugh. She had a way of making ordinary things special. Everything she touched was made better.

Anyone who ever spoke with her knew immediately her character, strong principles and incredible will. She was honest (brutally at times). Her standards were high. She felt people had a responsibility to do the right thing always, and to "do it the best." She had "no tolerance" for apathy or laziness.

She suffered more than her share of struggles, disappointments and sorrows. But those are not to be remembered here. As she would say, "I have no need in remembering unpleasant things."

She served as a member and officer of dozens of organizations. Among her favorites were; Serving as Superintendent of the Sunday School for Sts. Joachim and Anne Armenian Apostolic Church, serving for two terms as the President of the American Business Women's Association and serving more than two decades as the Financial Secretary for Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, retiring at the young age of 78.

Nothing brought her more pride and joy than the successes and accomplishments of her children; Deann (Lee) Kokott, Renaye Ohanesian and Raelene (Scott) Pullen. She is also survived by grandchildren Kristen (Mike) Burke, Kimberly (Pete) Lanzel and one great-grandchild, Caitlin Burke.

A traditional Armenian graveside service will be held at Elmwood Cemetery in Hammond, Indiana. A Memorial Service and Party Celebrating her Life will be scheduled in Davenport, IA in the future, as announced.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to any of the following organizations; St. Gregory the Illuminator Armenian Apostolic Church, https://stgregorychicago.org/; Sts. Joachim and Anne Armenian Apostolic Church, http://saintsjoachimandanne.net/; Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, https://www.qctrinity.org/; or the Armenian General Benevolent Union, https://agbu.org/.