Jason Albert Lindquist

February 4, 1978-May 28, 2020

DAVENPORT-Jason Albert Lindquist, of Davenport, entered heaven peacefully on May 28, 2020 at the age of 42 in Davenport IA where he had lived since 2013. He was born February 4, 1978 in Chicago, IL to June Marie and Edward Albert Lindquist Jr. He was preceded in death by his father and his grandfather Edward Albert Lindquist Sr.

He is survived by his mother and sister Michelle Green and husband Johnny and their son Hunter of Henderson TX; grandmother Margaret "Grandma Maggie" Lindquist, sister Christina Ridgway and husband Ryan and their children Derek and Hailey, sister Cynthia King and husband Steven and their son Jack, brother Daniel Lindquist, brother Steven Lindquist and his son James, all of Davenport IA; three children, son Daniel Thibodeaux, daughter Emerald Natalie Lindquist of Jonesboro AR, and Neveah Lindquist of Davenport IA; and aunts Betty Walker of Davenport IA and Dorothy Jensen of Alabama, and uncle Edwin Herold of Chicago IL.

His mother fondly remembers when Jason's sister Michelle was born, he looked in the nursery and said "mom, what's that?" She said, "that's your sister!" Jason said, "can I keep her?"

He loved his family, his Lord, and was a kind man who will be missed by all who knew him.

Local services in Davenport will be private and there will be a public memorial service at First Baptist Church of Danville in Kilgore, TX on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 2:00pm.

