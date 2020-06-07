Robert G. Horton
1926 - 2020
Robert G. Horton

March 14, 1926-June 1, 2020

BETTENDORF-Robert G. Horton, 94, of Bettendorf, passed away on, Monday, June 1, 2020, at Senior Star, Davenport. In keeping with Bob's wishes the rite of cremation has been accorded and interment will take place privately at National Cemetery, Rock Island, Arsenal. Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home assisted his family with arrangements.

Robert George Horton was born March 14, 1926, in Rock Island the son of Mr. and Mrs. Charles Horton. Bob proudly served our country in the U.S. Navy. He was united in marriage to Dorothy Ann "D.A." Mueller April 19, 1956. She preceded him in death, September 9, 2015.

Bob was passionate in his activities of golf, and tennis. He enjoyed his Thursday Dinners and Friday lunches, with lifelong friends.

Survivors include his sons: Wally Finch, Moline, David (Susan Kohli) Horton, Vail, CO and John Horton, Phoenix, AZ. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, and a daughter Ann Louise.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to a favorite charity of your choice.

Online remembrances and condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting Bob's obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com



Published in Quad-City Times on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
