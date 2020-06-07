Richard A. "Dick" Johnson

November 7, 1940-June 5, 2020

BETTENDORF-Richard A. "Dick" Johnson, 79, a resident of Bettendorf, Iowa died on Friday, June 5, 2020 at the Clarissa Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf.

A memorial gathering will be held on Monday, June 8, 2020 from 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. at the McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home in Bettendorf. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Clarissa Cook Hospice House. Due to Covid-19 concerns, social distancing and other precautions are encouraged for those who wish to attend the gathering.

He was born on November 7, 1940 in Des Moines, Iowa, the son of Richard and Marguerite "Mema" (Malmburg) Johnson. On May 26, 1979, he was united in marriage to Marcia L. Diedrick-Schade in Moline, Illinois.

Dick was employed as a gas distribution journeyman for Mid-American Energy, retiring after 47 years of faithful service.

Among the things he enjoyed were fishing, hunting, tinkering in the garage, watching NASCAR and spending time outdoors.

Those left to honor his memory include his wife, Marcia; his daughters, Kim (Ron) Aumann of Ft. Atkinson, Wisconsin, Melissa Schade of Davenport, Iowa and Laurie Schade of Illinois City, Illinois; his son, Jeff Johnson of Davenport; seven grandchildren; his sister, Shirley Brown of Des Moines; and his nephews, Dan Brown, Doug Brown and Don Brown.

Dick was preceded in death by his son, Rick Johnson; by his best friend, Jim Davis; and his parents.

