Patrick F. Dennis

March 7, 1950-June 3, 2020

Patrick F. Dennis, age 70, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving wife and two caring sons, on Wednesday, June 3rd, 2020. Patrick was born on March 7th, 1950 in Sioux City, Iowa to Wayne and Lenore Dennis. He graduated from Roosevelt High School in Des Moines, Iowa in 1968. He married Christina (Tina) Dennis on December 26, 1976 in Des Moines, Iowa. After a short stint working in Las Vegas as a blackjack dealer, where he was

Known as "Pat by the Pool," Patrick eventually followed in his father's footsteps and was the President and Owner of Dennis Company Inc., a HVACR wholesale distribution company.

Patrick was an avid golfer who enjoyed meeting people and always took a genuine interest in other people's lives. Patrick loved spending time with his friends sipping on a bold red wine or cold martini, but cherished nothing more than being with his family. Patrick also loved a good joke, witty banter, and stirring the proverbial pot. He will be remembered most for his big smile, huge heart, being a fantastic role model, and sharp sense of humor. Patrick was an excellent planner who was tenacious at figuring out the finer details so others didn't have to.

An example of Patrick's excellent planning skills and insistence on taking care of his family can be seen below in his touching and bright self-written obituary:

"I was born to Wayne and Lenore Dennis, who I didn't know at the time, but later found out were the best parents ever. I married my Tina (Tinker) in 1976, again hitting the jackpot by marrying the "Love of my Life" and the best wife ever. I hate the cliche "Love of my Life" because it doesn't even come close to what I had with her. I have two sons Nick (Tami) and Drew (Kate) who are not only great sons, but great husbands, which to me, is the highest compliment I can give. How lucky can 1 guy be? I have two older brothers DL (Judy), Michael (Steve), and two younger sisters Terri (John), and Kate (Tony) and a lot of nieces and nephews. I don't want to go on and on about my siblings because I think this obituary costs by the letter, but as I told them, our mother always loved me best and that is why I'm going first. I attended eight schools in my life, my proudest of which was graduating top of my class from "The School of Hard Knocks." Along my path, I met some of the most incredible people ever, with a few real stinkers thrown in. I lived a blessed life and now I await seeing all of you again, minus all the stinkers of course. Due to COVID-19, memorial services and/or Celebration of Life gatherings are TBD. For online condolences, please visit www.fullernaples.com.