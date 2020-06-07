Tomas P. Rodriguez
Tomas P. Rodriguez

June 4, 2020

DAVENPORT-Funeral Services for Tomas P. Rodriguez, 84, of Davenport, will be 12 Noon Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Davenport. Visitation will be Tuesday from 10am until the time of the service at the funeral home. When attending, please wear a facemask and practice social distancing. Tomas passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020 at ManorCare Health Systems, Davenport, surrounded by his family.

Among his survivors include his children: Lisa Rodriguez, Moline; John Rodriguez, Colona; Kala Holland, Davenport; and Kathy Rodriguez, South Carolina.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.



Published in Quad-City Times on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
9
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
JUN
9
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
