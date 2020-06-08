Scott Stephen Quackenbush

November 5, 1945-June 4, 2020

ELDRIDGE-Scott Stephen Quackenbush, 74, passed away peacefully, at the University of Iowa Hospital, with his family by his side on Thursday, June 4, 2020.

Scott was born November 5, 1945 in Oak Park, IL. He was the son of Ivan and Priscilla (Hennes) Quackenbush. In his younger years, he loved to ride his bike and play the cello. After graduating from high school, Scott started his college career at the University of Tulsa and later transferred to the University of Dubuque (IA) where he received his Bachelor of Science Degree in 1971. He married Sandra Hart on June 17, 1971 in Davenport and they were getting ready to celebrate 49 years of marriage this June 12th.

After taking over from his father, Scott owned and operated The Quackenbush Company, a pump distributor, where he worked his entire career until his retirement in 2017.

He was a quiet, introspective person who was very family oriented. He served as Nation Chief of Indian Guides where he spent time bonding with both of his sons. He loved reading books on history and was always looking to share a captivating story. He had a passion for photography and grilling meals for his family. He enjoyed music including the bands, 3 Dog Night, CCR, Peter, Paul and Mary, Jim Croce, to name a few.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Sandy, sons, Evan (Susan) Quackenbush and their daughter, Frannie, West Hartford, CT and Joel (Samantha) Quackenbush, Cedar Rapids, IA and siblings: Craig (Eva) Quackenbush, Jill Weiss (Jeffrey Michaels) and Kim (Ray) Kubit. His parents preceded him in death.